How many credits is the course worth?

By completing each of the post-tests at the end of the 5 modules, you can earn a total of 28.50 AAPA Category I CME Credits.

Can I access the course on my iPhone, iPad, or other mobile device?

Yes, we have created MP4 versions of each lecture so you can view them on your mobile device by selecting the links in the "View Webcast on mobile browser" column in the materials box.

Can I download the lectures so that I can watch them offline later?

You can download MP3 audio files that you can add to your MP3 player or burn to a CD. For video files, our system is currently set up so that you can view the lectures only with a live internet connection. It is not possible to download the video lectures to your computer or handheld device to then view offline.

How long will I have access to the course?

Once you register for the course, you will have access to earn CME credit until June 1, 2017. You can stop and go back to the materials as often as you wish. The materials will be available for review even after you earn the credits or the credits expire.

Do you offer practice exam questions also?

We sure do. Each of the 5 modules includes a post-test of 50-60 that you must pass to earn CME credit. In addition, myCME has partnered with Exam Master® to offer access to 2500 more practice questions plus 2 full practice exams. More details about Exam Master® here.

Can I get a copy of the lectures as a handout?

All lecture handouts are available as PDF files. You can print them out and follow along as you listen and view the slide program. There is a grid just below the objectives for each program within the module that shows the activity link, Slide PDF links, and any other material handouts that may be available for a particular session. We have also made available downloadable MP3 files of each lecture.

Where can I find the additional clinical tool handouts that are referred to within the lectures?

There is a grid for each program within the module that shows the activity links, Slide PDF links, and any other material handouts that may be available for a particular session.

Is this course designed more for those taking the PANCE or the PANRE?

The NCCPA Blueprint is identical whether you are taking the PANCE or the PANRE. This course is a great review no matter which examination you are taking.

I hear that the NCCPA has made some changes to the PANRE. Does this course take that into consideration?

The NCCPA now allows PAs taking the PANRE to continue to select the traditional generalist examination or select 40% of the questions to come from one of three focus areas: primary care, adult medicine, or surgery (also known as the practice-focused PANRE). Please note however, that whichever area of focus you choose, the content blueprint remains unchanged. This review course is designed to cover all topics on the NCCPA Blueprint. Please refer to the NCCPA website for more details on the practice-focused PANRE.

The NCCPA now offers examinations for PAs who are interested in Certificates of Added Qualification (CAQs). Does this course prepare PAs to take those examinations?

This review course is designed as a preparation tool for the PANCE and PANRE only. It is not designed to review the topics on the specialty CAQ examinations.

If I purchase the course from one computer, can I view it on another?

Yes, as long as you use the same myCME login from computer to computer.

I've been able to access the courses before, and now I can't. How come?

The most common reason for this problem is that you have more than one account on myCME and you are not using the login/email you used to purchase the course. Only when logged into this account will you be able to use the course. Please make sure you are using the proper login/email.

Can I register for the course and pay by check?

We accept MasterCard, VISA, American Express, and Discover. Personal checks are not accepted.

Once I register and pay for the course, how long will it take before I have access?

Once you have registered and paid, you will be given access immediately. All of the course materials are online.

I hear the speakers reference the exams at the end of each day. May I have access to them?

The online course is set up so that you must take the exam at the end of each module in order to get your CME certificate for CME credit. These examination questions are identical to the examinations given at the live course.

If I am taking the exam and am interrupted before I complete it, will my answers be saved for me to come back to later?

Once you close out of the course without completing the post-test and submitting your answers, your responses will not be saved. In this case, you will need to start the post-test over from the beginning the next time go into the module.

Can I retake the exams again at a later date to see whether I have improved?

The exams are designed to be taken and saved only one time to receive CME credit. You will need to score 70% or better to pass the exam. If you do not pass, you will be shown which answers were right and which were wrong and given another opportunity, until such time as you score 70% or better. Once you pass, you can take the exams again at a later date and receive a new score, but you will not earn more credit and your score will not be saved.

Do you offer any discounts?

A special discounted rate is available for the following individuals: attendees of the most recent Rutgers live course, preceptors of Rutgers PA students, UMDNJ PA Program lecturers, and graduates of the Rutgers PA Program. Please contact Matt McQuillan (732-235-4445 or matthew.mcquillan@shrp.rutgers.edu) for details.

Students in accredited PA programs and those on active military duty qualify for a 20% discount. Please e-mail myCME.Support@haymarketmedical.com for details.

I am not a PA but have found that these types of courses are very educational and valuable to my practice. May I take the course anyway?

You may certainly register for the course, but you won't receive CME credit since the courses are accredited for only PAs. We welcome your interest and thank you in advance for your participation.

I am having technical difficulties with the course. What should I do?

Please contact our Web support at myCME.Support@haymarketmedical.com.